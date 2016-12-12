Area Boys Basketball on K-101

Catch these area boys basketball games on K-101 and online at k101fm.net.

Thursday, Jan 5th–Fulda at HBC-7:30 pm-

Tuesday, Jan 10th–SWC at Ellsworth-7:30 pm-

Thursday, Jan 19th–HBC at SWC-7:30 pm-

Saturday, Jan 21st–Fulda at Edgerton-7:30 pm-

Tuesday, Jan 24th-Edgerton at Ellsworth-7:30 pm-

Friday, Jan 27th-Ellsworth at HBC-7:30 pm-

Monday, Jan 30th–Central Lyon at HBC-7:30 pm-

Tuesday, Feb 7th-HLO at Adrian-7:30 pm-

Friday, Feb 10th–SWC at Adrian-7:30 pm-

Tuesday, Feb 14th–Worthington at SWC-7:30 pm-

Thursday, Feb 16th–Adrian at HBC-7:30 pm-

Tuesday, Feb 21st–SWC at Edgerton-7:30 pm-

Friday, Feb 24th–Fulda at SWC-7:30 pm-

Monday, Feb 27th–Adrian at Edgerton-7:30 pm-