Raymond Anderson, age 92, of Luverne, Minnesota died Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the Tuff Memorial Home in Hills, Minnesota. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Funeral service will be Thursday at 10:30 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Luverne, with Rev. Gary Klatt officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. To view a video tribute or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.