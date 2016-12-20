Dem Sioux Falls mayor changing political party affiliation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether is changing his political party affiliation amid speculation he’s considering a run for statewide office.

The second-term mayor of South Dakota’s largest city says he’s changing his political registration from Democrat to independent. He says he’s been weighing the change for two years.

Huether says he’s frustrated with the two-party system, and with his former party’s unwillingness to change.

He describes himself as a fiscal conservative and a social libertarian. He says extremes on the left and right are creating an anti-establishment anger.

The mayor announced his decision at a Monday news conference. He did not address his political future, but Northern State University political scientist Jon Schaff tells the Argus Leader that people who don’t have political ambitions don’t call public press conferences.