Yankton man shot by trooper makes first court appearance

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Yankton earlier this month has been formally charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault against an officer and aggravated eluding.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that 58-year-old Curtis Adams Sr., of Yankton, made his first court appearance on Monday. He didn’t enter a plea. Defense attorney Dan Fox requested a competency evaluation for his client, and Judge Glen Eng ordered one.

Adams was shot by a state Highway Patrol trooper on Dec. 3 after a chase. The trooper hasn’t been identified. He’s on standard paid administrative leave pending an investigation.