Bettendorf officer shot 19-year-old man who held toy gun

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) – State authorities are helping Bettendorf police investigate an officer’s shooting of a 19-year-old man holding a toy gun.

The authorities say Bettendorf officers who were sent to a Home Depot store around 11:30 p.m. Monday to check a disturbance confronted a man with what appeared to be a handgun, but turned out to be a realistic-looking air gun. One of the officers shot the man, identified as Joshua Price, of Bettendorf. Police say Price received more than one gunshot wound and remained hospitalized Tuesday with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No one else was injured. The officer who shot Price has been placed on administrative leave pending a review of the shooting. The officer’s name was not released Tuesday.