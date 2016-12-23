19-year-old gets 50 years for killing Emmet County man

ESTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) – A northwest Iowa man has been given 50 years in prison for what his attorneys say was a crime committed in the heat of passion.

Nineteen-year-old Lee Christensen was sentenced Wednesday. Christensen was found guilty of second-degree murder in the June 2015 shooting death of 19-year-old Thomas Bortvit at the Christensen farm in the Estherville area.

Defense attorneys acknowledged that Christensen killed Bortvit but argued that it was a killing in the heat of passion over Bortvit’s girlfriend, whom Christensen had once dated. Prosecutors said Christensen planned the killing and tried to cover up his crime.