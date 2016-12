Beverly J. Christensen, age 89, formerly of Luverne, Minnesota, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at her home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Funeral service will be Thursday at 10:30 AM at the First Baptist Church in Luverne. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.