Laurel Lynn Anderson, age 70, formerly of Luverne, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Bethany Home in Brandon, South Dakota. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday from 5:30 – 7:30 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. A graveside memorial service will be held in May 2017 at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.