Minnesota cop’s attorneys request new judge in Castile case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Attorneys for the Minnesota officer who shot and killed Philando Castile are removing the judge who was assigned to the case.

Lawyers for St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez filed a notice Thursday to remove Ramsey County District Court Judge Edward Wilson. In Minnesota, attorneys can strike one judge from a case without giving a reason. Defense attorney Earl Gray says they filed the notice after doing research.

Castile, who was black, was killed July 6 during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. The shooting’s gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile’s girlfriend. Prosecutors said the 32-year-old was shot at seven times after telling Yanez he was armed and had a permit to carry.

Yanez, who is Latino, is charged with manslaughter.