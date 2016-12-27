Authorities release name of Iowa woman killed in collision

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a collision on a foggy highway in northwest Iowa.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman in a news release Tuesday as 65-year-old Sharon Rohlf, of Odebolt. Her husband, 64-year-old Gary Rohlf, was driving their pickup Saturday morning when the crash occurred on Iowa Highway 175 about a mile west of Lake View. He was driving east when his pickup was struck by a westbound semitrailer that was trying to pass another vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sharon Rohlf died at the scene. Gary Rohlf was hospitalized, as were two people in the semi and two people in another vehicle that rammed into the rear of the Rohlfs’ pickup.