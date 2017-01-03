Cap on payday loans collapses business ventures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota businessman is closing an entertainment complex he built last year for $20 million following passage of an interest cap that will also shutter his 11 payday lending stores.

Chuck Brennan is selling off millions of dollars in business property after South Dakota voters recently decided to cap payday loan interest rates at 36 percent. Brennan is not only closing his 11 Dollar Loan Centers across the state, he will sell the sprawling 70,000-square-foot Badlands Pawn complex in Sioux Falls, Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon and Brennan Rock and Roll Academy.

Brennan says he used revenue from the lending stores to fund his other businesses.

KELO-TV reports more than 400 employees will lose their jobs when the businesses are all closed.