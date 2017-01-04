Dayton to announce proposal for public construction projects

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton offers his proposal Wednesday for statewide spending on construction projects.

The Democratic governor’s plan comes a full year after he put a $1.4 billion borrowing proposal into the hands of a divided Legislature that ultimately did nothing. This year Republicans control both the Houses and Senate.

The proposal may include new infrastructure for the state’s sex offender treatment program, just a day after an appeals court ruled the program is constitutional.

But there’s no assurance that Dayton’s retooled list of projects will get a greenlight in 2017. While Democrats are pushing to pass a bonding bill early in the session so much-needed infrastructure improvements across the state don’t pile up, GOP leaders say those big construction projects should wait until 2018, when budget pressures have subsided.