Smoke, fire and explosions to cost shows more in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – It’s getting more expensive to liven up concerts and other shows in Sioux Falls with smoke, fire and explosions.

The city plans to raise the fees it charges for fire inspectors who review plans for pyrotechnics and monitor shows to ensure that fire suppression systems like sprinklers and smoke alarms are working.

Sioux Falls charges $55 per hour for each fire inspector on site, usually no more than two. But Fire Marshal Dean Lanier tells the Sioux Falls Argus Leader the fee isn’t keeping up with the overtime and benefits that the city pays its fire inspectors. His department is proposing $90 per hour per inspector.

While that fee would be higher than some comparable Midwestern cities, Lanier says other fees that promoters pay are lower in Sioux Falls.