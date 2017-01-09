Charges pending in death of transgender woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Police say additional charges could be filed in the coming days against a man arrested in the death of a Sioux Falls transgender woman.

The body of 28-year-old Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow was found in her Sioux Falls apartment Friday night when police responded to a call for a welfare check. Friends say Wounded Arrow identified as a transgender woman.

The 25-year-old Sioux Falls man was taken into custody in connection with the death and was being held on narcotics and parole-related charges.

Police have not said how Wounded Arrow was killed or how the person taken into custody was located. Authorities may say more about the case at a briefing Monday.

The Center of Equality issued a statement condemning violence against transgender people.