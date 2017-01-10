Sioux City OKs $9.3M project to capture and sell gas as fuel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – The City Council in Sioux City has approved a $9.3 million project that will enable the city to capture gas at its wastewater treatment plant and sell it as renewable fuel.

The Sioux City Journal reports the council voted Monday to hire West Des Moines-based engineering company Bartlett & West to oversee the treatment plant changes.

The council also approved about $16 million in maintenance and upgrades that will increase the treatment plant’s capacity.

It will take about two years to complete the renewable fuel project, which will capture gas created as a byproduct of the process used to break down raw sludge. The gas will be used in the city’s vehicle fleet or piped to a MidAmerican Energy or Northern Natural Gas pipeline for sale as renewable fuel.