Walk-In Access Signups Begin Jan. 23

Southern Minnesota farmers can help local hunting and make some extra income at the same time. Sign up for the Walk-In Access program begins January 23rd.

Walk-In Access allows the general public to hunt private land without needing permission, according to the DNR’s Scott Roemhildt

The program also gives participating landowners extra liability protection. No motorized vehicles are allowed, and the land is marked with bright yellow-green signs.

Land owners should contact their local Soil and Water Conservation District office for more information. You can also learn more at the D-N-R website at www.mndnr.gov/walkin .