965 Sioux Falls students reported homeless in past year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The Sioux Falls School District has identified 965 school-aged children that lived without a home at some point in the past school year.

Homelessness, along with poverty and affordable housing are issues that affect children living in Sioux Falls, and are the focus of a newly formed coalition, Sioux Falls Thrive.

KELO-TV reports that the group released an Affordable Housing Needs Assessment on Monday, showing low-income families in Sioux Falls must navigate a complex system that lacks a defined point of entry to housing resources.

According to the report, homeless households accounting for nearly 500 children applied for assistance in the first six months of 2016. Since 2010, the number of children living in poverty in the city grew by 48 percent.