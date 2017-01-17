Judy K. Thies, age 77, of Luverne, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Funeral service will be Saturday at 10:30 AM at the Luverne United Methodist Church, with Rev. Theodora Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery near Pipestone, Minnesota. To view a video tribute or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com