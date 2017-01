Shirley A. Thoreson, age 82, of Luverne, Minnesota passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Sanford Luverne Hospice Cottage. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 PM at Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne. Funeral service will be Saturday at 10:30 AM at Grace Lutheran Church with Rev. Ron Nichols officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Queen Cemetery in rural Nunda, South Dakota. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.