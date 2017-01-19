Sioux Falls woman sentenced to 25 years in foster son death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Sioux Falls woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the death of her 2-year-old foster son.

A Minnehaha County judge gave 32-year-old Mary Beth Jennewein the maximum sentence Wednesday. Jennewein pleaded guilty in October to aggravated battery of an infant, and prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge and alternate counts of manslaughter.

Miles Stead was taken off life support in January 2016 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. The boy originally had been taken to the hospital for a breathing problem, but a radiologist detected a skull fracture.

KELO-TV reports before the sentencing, the boy’s biological family and friends marched for justice in his name.