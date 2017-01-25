Dayton Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer, Not Related to Collapse

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer but will finish the final two years of his term.

Dayton made the announcement Tuesday, just a day after collapsing while delivering his State of the State address.

The 69-year-old Democrat said he would travel to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Tuesday afternoon to for tests on why he fainted. He’ll return to Mayo next week to discuss his prostate cancer treatment options, which might include surgery or radiation.

Gov. Mark Dayton says he doesn’t think his diagnosis with prostate cancer is connected with his collapse during his State of the State address. He joked that he learned his speech was too long.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Mayo Clinic spokesman Karl Oestreich says doctors believe Dayton’s fainting spell “was situational and related to standing for a long time while giving his speech and possible dehydration.” The 69-year-old Democrat was encouraged to stay hydrated.

Oestreich also says the governor learned about the cancer during his annual physical exam, and a biopsy last week confirmed the diagnosis.