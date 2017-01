John Granneman, age 91, formerly of Luverne, Minnesota, died Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Augustana Health Care Center in Apple Valley, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 1:30 PM, with visitation beginning at 11:30 AM, all at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Luverne. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Luverne. Arrangements are through the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.