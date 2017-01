Ellen M. Cinkle, age 89, formerly of Luverne, Minnesota, died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Keystone Senior Living in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Friday, February 3, 2017 at 10:30 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne, with Rev. Ron Nichols officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. Arrangements are through the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.