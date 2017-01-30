Merecie Domagala, age 53, of Luverne, Minnesota, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Sanford Luverne Hospice Cottage. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Living Rock Church in Luverne. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 10:30 AM at Living Rock Church, with Pastor Billy Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. Arrangements are through the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. To view a video tribute or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.