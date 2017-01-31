GOP proposes limits on severance for state workers

Minnesota Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republicans are weighing changes to severance for state workers after Gov. Mark Dayton was criticized for sizeable payouts to three top appointees who resigned.

A House committee on Tuesday will discuss a bill that would limit severance pay for state employees.

Dayton last year approved nearly $80,000 in total payments to two economic development commissioners and the director of higher education services.

Republican lawmakers say the payments violate the law and are not an appropriate use of tax dollars.

Rep. Sarah Anderson, the bill’s author, says the bill would clarify what should be allowed.