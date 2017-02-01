State Senate to take up repeal of voter-imposed ethics law

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The state Senate is set to consider a Republican-backed bill that would dismantle new ethics regulations that November voters imposed on lawmakers.

The chamber is scheduled Wednesday to consider the bill, which would repeal the ballot initiative that created an ethics commission, public campaign funding and limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard supports the bill. The Senate was to vote on it last week, but a procedural move postponed debate. It has already passed through the House.

Initiative supporters say lawmakers are attempting to thwart the will of the voters. Republicans criticize the ballot measure campaign as deceptive and say the initiative is likely unconstitutional.

The embattled law isn’t in effect while a legal challenge from Republican legislators and others moves forward.