Shuttered nursing home agrees to $100K settlement with feds

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — Operators of a northwest Iowa nursing home that authorities ordered to close have agreed to pay $100,000 to settle allegations that they provided worthless care.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday that The Abbey of Le Mars Inc. violated the federal False Claims Act by submitting Medicaid claims when the care provided residents was “grossly substandard.”

The facility’s Iowa license has been revoked. A phone listed for The Abbey rang unanswered Thursday.

Prosecutors say the facility’s staff let skin conditions go untreated, used unnecessary physical restraints and medications and provided inadequate nourishment and bathing and toileting care.

The allegations relate to care provided for 16 residents between January 2009 and February 2015.