Andrew Bosch, age 84, of Hills, Minnesota, died Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at his home. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Funeral service will be Monday at 10:30 AM at the First Baptist Church in Luverne, with Pastor Walt Moser officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery near Luverne. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.