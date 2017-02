COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a work release inmate has been listed as escaped from the state facility in Council Bluffs.

The Iowa Corrections Department says 26-year-old Colton Benson-Blaine didn’t return as scheduled from his job Sunday.

Benson-Blaine was transferred to the facility on Jan. 24. He’s been imprisoned since Aug. 5, 2011, following his convictions for voluntary manslaughter and other crimes.