Deputy resigns, facing drunken driving charges

PIPESTONE, Minn. (AP) — A southwestern Minnesota sheriff’s deputy has resigned after he was charged the drunken driving and possessing a gun while intoxicated.

Pipestone County Deputy Jeff Sanow reached an agreement with the county that ends an internal investigation into his possible involvement in two hit-and-run accidents in Jasper last August.

County administrator Sharon Hanson tells KSFY the agreement benefits both Sanow as well as Pipestone County. It was negotiated by a labor attorney and Sanow’s union representative. It pays some benefits, including health insurance for a limited amount of time, his remaining 206 hours of unused vacation time and nearly $4,800 in severance pay.

Sanow has not been convicted of the charges against him. He was an 11-year veteran of the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office.