Man accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A man accused of forcing a woman into a vehicle and leading police on a chase through two South Dakota counties could face kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

Sioux Falls police say a citizen called officers Wednesday to report a man had assaulted a woman and forced her into a silver sedan.

Police say an officer saw the vehicle driving recklessly and started to follow it in Minnehaha County.

The Argus Leader reports speeds reached more than 100 mph and the driver headed into Lincoln County. Officers used road spikes to deflate his tires west of Canton and the man was taken into custody.