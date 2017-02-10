Woman found dead of exposure at mother’s grave

PORCUPINE, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say the frozen body of a missing woman was found near her mother’s grave on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

An initial investigation found 49-year-old Donna Scout died from exposure on the property of Lakota Mennonite Church in Porcupine Tuesday. Scout was last seen the last week of January.

Oglala Sioux Police say Scout wasn’t reported missing initially because she was supposed to be on her way to some relatives. When she failed to reach her destination, a search began.

The Argus Leader reports officials don’t suspect foul play. The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating.