DNR hosting public engagement meeting in Windom to discuss deer management goals

People interested in deer will have a chance to discuss goals and values that could define Minnesota’s first-ever deer management plan at a public engagement meeting the Department of Natural Resources will host in Windom on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Windom Community Center, 1750 Cottonwood Lake Drive. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30p.m.-9:00p.m.

“When people think about deer management, hunting often comes to mind,” said Adam Murkowski, DNR big game program leader. “Although hunting opportunities are an important aspect of the plan, it must also balance a wide variety of perspectives and define collaborative ways to enhance deer management and the habitats that sustain deer.”

There will be 12 public engagement meetings throughout the state designed to help the DNR and its Deer Management Plan Advisory Committee accomplish that, Murkowski said.

Using input collected from a wide range of stakeholders this summer and fall, committee members are helping the DNR develop an outline of draft deer management goals that will be discussed at each meeting. Meeting participants will be asked for their feedback on the draft goals, including identifying any goals that may have been missed, and suggesting how the department could best achieve each goal.

More information about the planning process and the committee is available on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/deerplan.

The DNR strives to maintain a healthy wild deer population that offers recreational and economic opportunities, while addressing conflicts between deer, people and other natural resources. Habitat management, hunting, research and monitoring are several primary tools used to manage the Minnesota deer population. More information on deer management is on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/deer.