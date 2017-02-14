Sioux Falls house fire that killed woman ruled accidental

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A weekend fire that killed a woman in Sioux Falls has been ruled accidental.

Battalion Fire Chief Mike Top said Monday the fire apparently was caused by smoking materials, such as cigarettes or ash trays, but investigators are still working to find the exact cause.

The victim is identified as 64-year-old Karanne Kaye Miller.

The Argus Leader reports firefighters found Miller just inside the front door of the mobile home.

The fire was reported early Sunday by a police officer on patrol.

Crews had the fire out in within 40 minutes, but the home sustained major fire damage. Top says the home did not have a smoke alarm.