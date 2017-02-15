Judge orders evaluation for suspect wounded by SD trooper

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – A judge has ordered a competency hearing for the South Dakota man who was shot by a state trooper last December, even though the man says it’s unnecessary.

Fifty-eight-year-old Curt Wayne Adams Sr., of Yankton, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer and aggravated eluding after he led police on a chase that ended in Yankton. The chase ended when the trooper shot and wounded Adams.

Judge Glen Eng ordered a competency evaluation for Adams on Monday.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that Adams’ court-appointed attorney would like the competency evaluation to be added to court records, but doesn’t doubt Adams’ ability to make decisions.

The next hearing is set for March 27. An investigation found the trooper was justified in the shooting.