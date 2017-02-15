Section girls basketball

The seedings are set for Section 3A girls basketball. In the south, Red Rock Central is #1, Southwest Minnesota Christian #2, Hills-Beaver Creek is #3, Edgerton #4, Adrian #5, Fulda #6, Heron Lake-Okabena #7, MCC #8, Ellsworh #9, and Westbrook-Walnut Grove #10. Play in games on Thursday, February 23rd are Westbrook-Walnut Grove at Heron Lake-Okabena and Ellsworth at MCC (on K-101). The quarterfinals are in Worthington on Saturday, February 25th. All games on K-101. Red Rock Central plays either MCC or Ellsworth at 11am, Adrian takes on Edgerton at 12:30pm, SWMC faces either HL-O or WWG at 2:30pm, and HBC plays Fulda at 4pm. Semifinals are on Tuesday, February 28th at Worthington at 6 & 7:30 pm, the South section championship at SMSU in Marshall on Friday, March 3rd at 6pm, with the Section championship at SMSU on Friday, March 10th at 8pm.

For the complete Section 3A girls basketball bracket, CLICK HERE

The Section 3AA girls basketball tournament has been seeded. Quarterfinal games will be played on Saturday, February 25th at 7pm. In the south, #1 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton will host #8 Redwood Valley, #5 Jackson County Central is at #4 Martin County West. #6 Luverne is at #3 Minneota, and #7 Windom is at #2 Pipetsone. The semi-finals are Tuesday, February 28th at 6 and 7:30 pm at a site to be determined. The south championship will be held on Thursday, March 2nd at SMSU in Marshall at 6pm, with the Section 3AA championship on Friday, March 10th at 5pm at SMSU.

For the complete Section 3AA bracket, CLICK HERE.