Boy’s Section Hockey

The Section 3A boys hockey teams have been seeded. Luverne grabbed the number 1 seed, Marshall #2, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato #3, New Ulm #4, Hutchinson #5, Redwood Valley #6, Willmar #7, Windom #8, Fairmont #9, Worthington #10, and Benson-Morris Area #11.

The tournament opens Tuesday, February 21st with play in games at 7pm. Fairmont will be at Windom, MBA at Redwood Valley and Worthington at Willmar.

Section quarterfinals will be played on Thursday, February 23rd at 7pm. Windon or Fairmont will be at Luverne , Hutchinson will be at New Ulm, RWV or MBA at L-D-C, and Willmar or Worthington will be at Marshall. The semi-finals will be at Lund Arena at Gustavus-Adolphus in St Peter on Saturday, February 25th at 5:30 and 7:30 pm, with the Section championship at GAC on Wednesday, March 1st at 7pm.

