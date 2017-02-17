Dose of spring in store this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A dose of spring is in store this weekend for much of Minnesota.

Forecasters say temperatures in central and southern Minnesota will be in the 50s with a shot at 60 in some locations. The above-normal temperatures have some ice fishers pulling their shanties off of the lakes, even though the deadline to be off the ice is more than two weeks away.

Fisherman Bob Schmidt tells Minnesota Public Radio News it’s the earliest he’s removed his icehouse from the lake.

The warmer weather could draw more people to ski hills. Managers at Afton Alps in Washington County say all of its 47 runs are open with snow bases of two and five feet deep.