Minnesota House votes to undo Sunday liquor sales ban

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota House has voted to undo the state’s decades-old ban on Sunday liquor sales.

Monday’s vote was the first step in reversing the Prohibition-era law. Minnesota lawmakers have tried and failed for years to legalize Sunday sales but regularly fallen far short.

The 85-45 vote comes just a year after House lawmakers voted to uphold it. Bill author Rep. Jenifer Loon says it’s simply time to remove the ban after consumers have demanded it.

It puts pressure on the Senate, where a bill repealing Sunday sales is set for a Wednesday hearing. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he can foresee the ban falling this year.

The legislation would allow liquor stores to open starting in July. Gov. Mark Dayton has said he’d sign it.