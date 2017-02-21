State lawmakers to weigh bills on abortion, campaign finance

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers this week plan to consider measures on abortion, campaign finance and the governor’s emergency powers.

A House committee is set to take up a bill Tuesday that aims to ban a type of second-trimester abortion.

The full House is to consider a bill that would restrict the flow of out-of-state money into South Dakota ballot question campaigns.

A Senate panel plans to take up a public safety proposal Wednesday from Gov. Dennis Daugaard that was spurred by the Dakota Access pipeline protests in North Dakota.

The Senate also is to consider a bill that would require retailers to display the country of origin of beef sold in South Dakota.

Lawmakers face an important deadline Thursday, which is the final day to pass bills out of their chamber of origin.