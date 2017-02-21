Volunteers continue search for missing duck hunter

ARLINGTON, S.D. (AP) – About 30 volunteers continue their search for a missing duck hunter on a lake in Brookings County.

They are hoping to recover the body of 28-year-old Thomas Hill who was duck hunting with his brother, 23-year-old Matthew Hill when their boat capsized early in December. Matthew’s body has recovered shortly after the brothers went missing.

Arlington Fire Chief Todd Smidt tells KELO-TV he’s put in about 70 hours in the search on Brush Lake. Volunteers have drilled hundreds of holes across the lake and have dropped high-tech cameras into each hole in their search.

Smidt says volunteers will continue to search until Thomas’ body is found.