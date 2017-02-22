Section Boys Basketball

Seedings are set for the South Section 3A and 3AA boys basketball tournaments.

In Section 3A south, Red Rock Central is #1, Westbrook-Walnut Grove #2, Adrian #3, Southwest Minnesota Christian #4, Fulda #5, Murray County Central #6, Hills-Beaver Creek #7, Edgerton #8, Ellsworth #9 and Heron Lake-Okabena #10. Play in games will be on Thursday, March 2nd at 7pm. HL-O will be at HBC, and Ellsworth plays at Edgerton (K-101).

The quarterfinals (Super Saturday) will be held in Worthington on Saturday, March 4th. RRC vs Edgerton or Ellsworth at 11am, SWMC faces Fulda at 12:30pm, W-WG plays either HBC or HL-O at 2:30pm, and MCC takes on Adrian at 4pm.

The semi-finals will be held in Worthington on Thursday, March 9th at 6 & 7:30 pm, the south championship takes place on Saturday, March 11th at SMSU in Marshall at 8pm, with the Section Championship game on Thursday, March 16th at 8pm at SMSU.

CLICK HERE for the complete Section 3A boys basketball bracket..

In Section 3AA south, Jackson County Central is the number 1 seed, Redwood Valley is #2, Pipestone Area #3, Minneota #4, Windom Area #5, Luverne #6, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton #7, and Martin County West #8

The quaterfinals will be held on Saturday, March 4th at 7pm. MCW is at JCC, TMB at RWV, Luverne at Pipestone (KQAD), and Windom is at Minneota.

The semi-finals will be played at a site to be determined on Thursday, March 9th at 6 & 7:30 pm, the south championship at 12:30 on Saturday, March 11th at SMSU in Marshall and the Section championship at SMSU on Thursday, March 16th at 5pm.

CLICK HERE for the complete Section 3AA boys basketball bracket.