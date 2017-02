SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A 33-year-old man accused of stabbing his brother in Sioux City has taken a plea deal.

Online court records say Lonny Reuney pleaded guilty to going armed with intent after prosecutors dropped a charge of willful injury. His sentencing is scheduled for April 3 in Woodbury County District Court.

Police were sent to a Sioux City home early in the morning on Oct. 4, 2015. A wounded man there told officers his brother, Reuney, had stabbed him.