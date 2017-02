What:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting the third meeting of the Blue Mounds State Park Citizen Advisory Group to discuss recreational opportunities at Blue Mounds State Park.

Who:

Members of the Blue Mounds State Park Citizen Advisory Group; public is also invited.

When:

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

Where:

Luverne Chamber of Commerce

213 E. Luverne St.

Luverne, MN 56156

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 27.