Herseth Sandlin to serve as Augustana University president

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Augustana University says former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin will serve as its 24th president.

The Sioux Falls private liberal arts college is set to introduce her Thursday as its first female president. Herseth Sandlin will succeed President Rob Oliver, who is retiring.

The 46-year-old Herseth Sandlin is coming to Augustana after working as general counsel and vice president of corporate development at Sioux Falls-based Raven Industries, Inc.

The former Democratic congresswoman served as South Dakota’s lone representative in the House from 2004-2011, departing after she was ousted by Republican Rep. Kristi Noem.

The Augustana Board of Trustees made the appointment after a national search. The university says Herseth Sandlin will take office this summer.