Family, friends gather at fatal crash site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – About 100 friends and family of a young teen killed in a car crash in Sioux Falls gathered around the tree where he lost his life.

Despite heavy snow and wind, those grieving Kareem Cisse’s death huddled together and shared stories and prayers Thursday night. The Argus Leader says flowers, balloons and lights were placed near the tree.

The 15-year-old Washington High School student died Wednesday when the car in which he was a passenger slammed into the tree. Cisse’s 16-year-old brother was injured.

Police say a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old rammed into the car before it struck the tree. Authorities have recommended charges against the pickup driver and a passenger.