State House considers tax break for rural internet

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota House members will consider giving tax rebates to telecommunication companies that expand high-speed internet service to under-served rural areas.

The state Senate has already endorsed the measure. Legislators in the House could consider it as soon as Tuesday. Companies that provide the internet service can apply for repayments of some, or all of sales taxes on a project. The state Board of Economic Development decides the amount of the refund.

The Rapid City Journal reports state Public Utilities Commission member Chris Nelson says 20 percent of South Dakota’s census blocs don’t have proper broadband service. Nelson says the legislation puts more state funding into the mix so the companies can access more federal money.