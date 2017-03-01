Deputy struck, chase ensues in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy was struck by a fleeing driver that led to a pursuit and the eventual arrest of two suspects in Sioux Falls.

The Argus Leader reports deputies with a warrant task force confronted a man and woman in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. The driver moved forward and struck one of the deputies, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Authorities say a nearby Sioux Falls officer tried stopping the vehicle and began a pursuit. The driver eventually stopped at East Side Lutheran Church. The two were arrested.

Police are recommending charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement and other counts against the driver, and aggravated eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle against the passenger.