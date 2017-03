Doris Deragisch Blom, age 82, of Luverne, Minnesota died peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2017 in her home. Funeral service will be Friday at 10:30 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, all at the American Reformed Church in Luverne. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Hills, Minnesota. Arrangements are through the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.