Sioux Falls day care owner faces charges in infant’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Sioux Falls day care provider faces charges in connection with the September death of an infant in her care.

Authorities issued a warrant for the woman’s arrest on Tuesday on charges of first-degree manslaughter, abuse or cruelty to a minor, contributing to the abuse of a child, and providing false information to police.

Officials were called to the in-home day care on Sept. 23 and found the 2-month-old boy unresponsive in a car seat.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The woman’s day care license was suspended at the time of the boy’s death and then revoked in December.

Officials plan to release more information Wednesday.